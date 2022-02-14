Bridgerton season 2 teaser: Lady Whistledown sets the stage!

Given that today is Valentine’s Day, was there really a better time for Netflix to unveil a brand-new teaser for Bridgerton season 2?

If you look below, you can see a new video narrated by none other than Lady Whistledown! This is one that sets the stage for Anthony Bridgerton’s epic love story, one that could involve a love triangle, delicate politics, and then also responsibility. This is going to be a pretty complicated story but that’s a big part of why we’re so excited to see it.

For those who loved the first season of the show, rest assured that Daphne will still have a presence here. The love story from the first season is not being entirely forgotten. Her biggest role this season could be working in order to adviser her brother as he continues along his own journey to find love.

We wouldn’t necessarily say that this teaser is stuffed full of a lot of information when it comes to the plot. That is, after all, not what is going on here at the moment. This teaser is more of a reminder of the show’s visual flair and immersive world. It does things that few other programs on Netflix do.

The first season of Bridgerton was an international phenomenon. With that in mind, it’s of course fair to wonder if season 2 can match the sky-high potential that is out there. New episodes are going to premiere on March 25, and we imagine more video footage will be coming up soon.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 2?

