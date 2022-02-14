Euphoria season 2 episode 6: About that shocking Maddy, Nate scene…

Euphoria is a shocking show; there is no doubt about that. Even still, the events of season 2 episode 6 may go down as some of the most shocking we’ve seen to date.

What happened with Nate and Maddy in her bedroom was appalling; there’s no other way to think about it. Nate pulled a gun on her, then pointed it to herself, and then claimed he was kidding and the gun wasn’t loaded after he got the disc from here. This is the sort of thing that will stay with her for her entire life, and it’s also showing you exactly how damaged he is and what he is capable of — as if that wasn’t clear before now.

Nothing about this scene was enjoyable, but you can argue that much of what we saw built to it. This is the son of Cal, a man who has been a terrible and at times cruel father. He could have done more to keep Nate from being this way. To make matters even more insane, at the end of the episode Nate calls Cassie to come stay at his place — and she does! We can’t see any of this ending in a good place, and a lot of this episode does lend itself to discussions as to whether or not it’s getting too dark. Where is the light at the end of the tunnel?

In describing just how difficult the Nate – Maddy scene was to shoot, actress Alexa Demie said the following to Entertainment Weekly:

Yes [it was incredibly hard to shoot], for many reasons. It was an incredibly difficult scene not only because of the gun to my head, but because it was choreographed in a really specific way. We had to move with the camera movements and it was really broken up, and so it took us two days to shoot. It was basically all we did all day on those days.

We can’t even imagine being in that place for that long, even acting. It’s why we give her all the credit in the world.

What did you think about Euphoria season 2 episode 6 overall?

Were you shocked and horrified by the scene involving Nate and Maddy? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

