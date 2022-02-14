The Boys season 3: A fun Cameron Coleman mash-up video!

We know that the wait for The Boys season 3 on Amazon is a long one — a really long one. The plan is for the show to return this coming June!

Over the past few weeks, the show at least did a good job of keeping us hyped by sharing some Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman news segments that were odd, hilarious, and a perfect parody of a number of propaganda news shows that exit in the world. Unfortunately, this is the first month that we haven’t had one of these! Suffice it to say, we miss the segment tremendously.

If you look below, you can see the official Twitter account for The Boys have a little bit of fun at the expense of Coleman, giving you a spliced-up collection of some of his segments over the years. It may not give you much of a sense of what’s coming up, but it is funny. Sometimes, we’re just happy to have a laugh and nothing needs to be a little bit more complicated than this.

So where’s a full-length trailer for season 3?

We do personally tend to think that one is coming, but we could be waiting a little while in order to see it. Odds are, we’ll have a chance to check it out in the spring. The big selling point for us right now is the opportunity to see Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a foundational character in the history of superheroes.

What are you the most excited to see on The Boys season 3?

Did you miss having a Seven on 7 episode this month? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

We'd just couldn't imagine this fine February 7 without Cameron Coleman, so we made a lil' somethin' he definitely wouldn't approve. pic.twitter.com/HUWWQRpMec — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 7, 2022

