Vienna Blood season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS, BBC?

Following today’s finale as a part of PBS’ Masterpiece lineup, can you expect a Vienna Blood season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road for the series?

Typically with a show like this, there are a number of different things at play. You’re basically dealing with two different networks in PBS and the BBC who will weigh in to some degree on the future. The show needs to have enough broad appeal across the board to be brought back and for now, we’ll have to wait and see what is decided. There is now official renewal as of yet for another batch of episodes.

Do we think we’ll hear more about the future over the next couple of months? Most likely. With a show like this, you don’t want to keep people waiting for too long. You want to keep the momentum going! Shows very rarely benefit from having an extremely long hiatus.

As of right now, the #1 thing we’d advise if you want more Vienna Blood is rather simple: Be sure to recommend the series to all of your friends and family! We think that there are a number of people out there who simply don’t know that the show exists and would like it, if given the opportunity.

If there’s one big issue we wonder about, though, it’s whether the finale will really get lost in the shuffle airing opposite the Super Bowl. While we know that some PBS shows have been able to be solid counter-programming for the big game in the past (Downton Abbey often did a particularly good job in this spot), there is never much of a guarantee with stuff like this.

