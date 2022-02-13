Community’s Ken Jeong, Joel McHale in Planters Super Bowl commercial

A big theme of the Super Bowl commercials this year is seeing familiar faces reunite. Here, that includes Ken Jeong and Joel McHale.

If you look below, you can see a new spot for Planters titled “The Disagreement.” This is one featuring the two stars of Community as they have a very strange debate: What is the best way to eat mixed nuts? For Joel, he prefers to just eat a bunch of them all at once; however, Ken likes to eat them one at a time, which Joel claims is mostly because that is all he can hold in his hand at once.

For Planters, this is a little bit of a shift in their advertising since they’ve banked so hard on Mr. Peanut in the past. Yet, we get it here. In addition to playing Jeff Winger and Ben Chang on Community these two have worked together on The Masked Singer and also hosted a podcast. They’re a popular dynamic duo and this is the sort of lighthearted ad that will make people smile. We’re not sure that it is roll-on-the-floor funny, but that probably was not the intention. Instead, this is more of a conversation-starter.

Think about it this way: We feel like Planters wants people to sit around at home and discuss how they eat nuts. From our vantage point, we much prefer the one-at-a-time way of doing things. Otherwise, you run a risk of missing out on some of the flavor! Shouldn’t you want to savor that? We at least tend to think so.

By the way…

We’re still hoping that we can someday see a Community movie. After all, we’ve already got the six seasons — can’t we have something more in order to fulfill the prophecy? Let’s keep the dream alive.

