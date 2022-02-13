Luther star Idris Elba stars in Booking.com Super Bowl commercial!

Is there one thing that stands out about the Booking.com Super Bowl commercial this year? Sure! It’s Idris Elba. We’re not sure too much else stands out about it, but that may be entirely the point.

The title for this ad (see below) speaks for itself: “Idris Elba says things.” This entire commercial is almost a reminder that Booking.com may not always excel when it comes to names; yet, that doesn’t quite matter. What stands out here mostly is his charisma and his way to sell just about anything. Elba goes through about fifteen different scenes and outfit changes in a REALLY short period of time, and he does almost all of them with a smile on his face.

One of the most effective things about this ad is really the smile that is on his face throughout. There’s no denying that Elba is best known for playing John Luther on, of course, Luther. He’s taken on a number of dark, intense roles over the years. When you consider that, there is something really fun that comes with seeing him show a different side of himself.

Will this ad get a lot of people talking about Booking.com? That feels like it’s a little bit hard to predict at the moment. Yet, we do think it will generate a LOT of conversation around Elba himself. You will hear at least his voice at another point during the big game, mostly as he voices Knuckles in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. Meanwhile, he will likely remain in the headlines until the end of time for some of the rumors suggesting that he will be the next James Bond, even if nothing is remotely confirmed with that at the moment.

