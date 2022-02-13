Super Bowl commercials: Lindsay Lohan, William Shatner & Planet Fitness

For this year’s Super Bowl commercial Planet Fitness opted to bring out a big name, and someone viewers have nostalgia for in Lindsay Lohan.

If you look below, you can see the newly-released Big Game ad that is titled “What’s Gotten Into Lindsay?”. This is one that features the former Parent Trap star front and center, but there are actually a ton of stars crammed into a short period of time here. Think along the lines of Danny Trejo, Dennis Rodman, and then William Shatner at the very end.

Despite all of these cameos, the actual premise of the ad is very-much simple: Going to the gym. Makes you healthy! This isn’t something that needs somewhat of an elaborate explanation beyond that, but we can understand why Lohan wanted to sign on to do this — other than the money, of course. This is a way for her to poke fun at her past, while at the same time showcase who she is now. If she wants to make a major comeback into acting, this is a great way to get some attention for herself. Also, we should go ahead and note that we’d love to see her headline a show or do something else big down the road. Who doesn’t love a good comeback story?

Also, let’s go ahead and give a shout-out to Jeopardy!, which also has a rather fantastic appearance during the commercial, as well. Planet Fitness really gets their money’s worth when you think about how much is crammed into a short period of time here.

