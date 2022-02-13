SNL star Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson in Alexa Super Bowl commercial

With Super Bowl LVI airing on NBC tonight, it makes sense for Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost to be in a commercial. What we did not expect, however, was for him to appear alongside his real-life wife Scarlett Johansson in a playful spot for Amazon’s Alexa.

If you look below, you can take a full look at the ad titled “Mind Reader.” The whole premise here is pretty simple: What if Alexa got so advanced, it knew what you wanted without even having to say it? This leads to a lot of great comedy, as it sets up both Jost and Johansson for some awkward and/or hilarious situations. This serves as a great opportunity for the two of them to make fun of themselves. They come across as relatable in this commercial, and that’s not something you can say for every celebrity under the sun! This is probably one of the reasons why they were interested in doing this spot in the first place.

This is not the first time that Jost and Johansson have been in one another’s orbit professionally, as the Black Widow actress has hosted Saturday Night Live on a number of occasions. With that being said, though, it wasn’t often that the two appeared on-screen together! This is a refreshing change, and it does also continue Amazon’s tradition of leaning into humor to sell their products during the big game.

Of course, this is all without saying that it’d actually be pretty terrifying if Amazon was able to read your mind like this. That’s probably not the main point of all of this.

For those wondering, new episodes of Saturday Night Live will resume on February 26. For now, the plan is for John Mulaney to host the proceedings and enter the five-timers’ club.

