Super Bowl LVI: Jhené Aiko performs ‘America the Beautiful’

There are a handful of traditions that are common prior to the start of the Super Bowl; “American the Beautiful” is one of them. It does not always get the same amount of attention as the National Anthem, but there have been some fantastic performances of it over the years.

This time around, singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko is taking on the duties at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and of course expectations are high. These performances are some of the most-watched of ANY vocal performance in America every year, and they are often the most scrutinized. Let’s face it: We live in a Twitter world where everyone has an opinion about each and every thing under the sun.

Let’s go ahead and also make the following clear: This is not an easy song to do at all. There are a TON of big notes, and you also have to find the right balance between making it sound traditional and bringing your own flavor to the table.

We’re going to have more updates as we hear the performance; stay tuned!

