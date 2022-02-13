Chloe season 1 episode 4 air date, spoilers: Ghosts from the past

Want to get some more news when it comes to Chloe season 1 episode 4, starting of course with when the BBC series is going to air? Rest assured: We’ve got info on all of that and then some within this piece!

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that the show is going to continue its twice-a-week scheduling strategy: There is a new episode airing tomorrow night on the network! Rest assured that no one is going to force you to wait a long time to get more answers, which is definitely a good thing since there’s so much exciting stuff coming up. Becky is working to immerse herself in a totally different world, but there is a significant trade-off that comes along with that. As the story progresses, she is going to realize more and more that it’s not so easy to leave everything behind. The past could come back to haunt her; not only that, but there may be a few unexpected surprises that she has to prepare for.

Below, you can take a look at the full Chloe season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

As she embraces life as Sasha, Becky loses herself in the luxurious world Chloe left behind, but she is forced to face the ghosts from her past at Phil’s art exhibition.

The image above is of course one part of the story, but rest assured there’s likely more coming on the other side of this, as well. One of the things we know quite well about BBC series is that they tend to lead to more and more discussion as they go along. At some point, prepare for another earth-shattering twist.

