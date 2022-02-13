Is The Rookie new tonight over on ABC? Or, are we in a spot where Super Bowl LVI is pushing the show’s return date back? We’ve got the answer for you within, plus also a promo for what to expect.

So where do we begin here? It feels like the natural place is, unfortunately, sharing some of the bad news. There is no new episode tonight on the network. Not only that, but there’s no episode next week, either. We know that it’s easy to blame the lack of a new episode tonight on the big game, but the truth here is that it’s really not that simple. Even if the Super Bowl wasn’t on the air tonight, we’d still likely have a hiatus due to the Winter Olympics. ABC is not a network looking to hurt the ratings of one of its most-successful shows, so you can’t be shocked that we’re mired in another long hiatus.

The good news is that we at least know already that the series is back on Sunday, February 27, where it’s also going to be a part of a lineup that includes American Idol. If you look below, you can get a new extended look at what lies ahead. The next episode does look like it’s going to have some fun moments, but of course don’t be shocked if they are mixed in with a few different serious things, as well.

Hopefully, by this time next week we’ll at least have a few more details all about what this episode is going to look and feel like. The earlier we get more scoop about this episode, the happier we will ultimately be.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 14?

Are you sad that there is no new installment on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

