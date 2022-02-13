Succession season 4: Is a ten-episode season likely to happen?

We’re more than aware that we will be waiting a long time for Succession season 4 to premiere on HBO. It’d obviously be great to see it sooner rather than later, but we have to be realistic with our expectations. Filming is likely not going to begin for a handful of months. As of right now, the assumption is that episodes are being written.

So how many installments will we actually be getting of the Brian Cox – Jeremy Strong drama? There is a worthy discussion to be had on that, so let’s dive in!

The first order of business here is noting that for the first two seasons, Succession ended up running for the grand total of ten installments each time. However, season 3 only went for nine. What gives with that? It’s possible that the pandemic played a part, but it may also have to do with the amount of story Jesse Armstrong had to tell without stretching anything along.

When you think about season 4, the creative is where things tend to get dicey. On the surface, we’d absolutely love to see another ten-episode season since that is, personally, the ideal length for a show like this. You have a pretty streamlined story while also giving yourself time for a couple of sideplots. The pandemic shouldn’t be as much of an issue now. Yet, it’s also going to come down to Armstrong and what he dictates is best. With more and more shows opting for a less-is-more approach, don’t be surprised if we end up under ten … but we could be waiting a long time before we know for sure.

How many episodes are you anticipating for Succession season 4?

