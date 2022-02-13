Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Or, is the crime drama being pushed back by Super Bowl LVI airing on NBC? There’s of course a lot to get into when it comes to that, plus whatever the future holds story-wise.

Unfortunately, you won’t get a chance to see that story play out tonight. There is no new episode on the air; it may be in part due to the Super Bowl, but not exclusively just that. Remember that the Winter Olympics are also still going on until February 20. Even if the big game wasn’t on tonight, odds are LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and the rest of the cast would still be on hiatus.

At the moment, the plan is for the show to return on Sunday, February 27 with an episode that, ironically, was originally supposed to air at the end of January. For a few more details about it, plus the first episode in March, check out the synopses below…

Season 13 episode 9, “Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 10, “Where Loyalties Lie” – When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Unfortunately, don’t be surprised if there’s another hiatus in late March because of the NCAA Tournament. This is just the nature of this crazy year where there are so many reasons for preemptions and breaks!

