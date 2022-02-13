Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Or, is Super Bowl LVI causing it to be pushed back until later this month?

We know that it’s already been a long time since the Queen Latifah series was on the air. Because of that, there’s inevitably going to be a lot of enthusiasm to see it back. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen tonight. The series is still off the air, and the plan for it for now is for it to return in two weeks on Sunday, February 27.

Would it have been nice to see a new episode tonight? Sure, but it’s wrong to go ahead and blame fully the Super Bowl for the hiatus. After all, there’s a little bit more going on here than initially meets the eye. Even if the Big Game wasn’t on tonight, odds are The Equalizer would still be off the air due to the Winter Olympics. Those are going to continue until we get around to February 20, and that’s why we’re getting a new episode the following week.

Rest assured that when The Equalizer does return, we’re going to see a lot of awesome stuff to go along with it. Take, for example, a chance to see Jada Pinkett Smith guest star at one point, plus of course all of the same exciting missions that you’ve come to expect for Robyn McCall. There’s a lot of story still left to come this season, and that’s without even mentioning the fact that we’re almost certain to get a season 3 down the road. That hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, but the ratings are good and we definitely think that audience enthusiasm is very much there at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Equalizer right now

What do you want to see on The Equalizer season 2 when it returns to CBS?

Are you bummed out by this incredibly long hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







