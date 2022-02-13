Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 spoilers: First Tony Danza photo!

In case you did not know already Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 is going to air on CBS come Friday, February 25. Not only that, but there’s going to be a particularly-notable guest star coming on in Tony Danza. He is playing the part of Lt. Raymond Moretti, and will be spending a good bit of time with Tom Selleck’s character of Frank Reagan!

Above, you can see one of the first looks that we’ve got of this character as we prepare for what’s next. So what’s the story going to be here? Per CBS, “a seemingly random shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (Tony Danza) home leads Frank to investigate who in the officer’s family has criminal ties.”

For Frank, it goes without saying that this is going to be a delicate situation to handle. At first glance, he’s going to want to have a certain element of sympathy for Moretti. You can see in the photo that the character is injured, and this is obviously a difficult situation for him. Yet, Moretti could have broken the law himself. If he witnessed criminal activity and said nothing, not only is he violating his duty as a cop, but he may have put himself in this situation in the first place.

If you love watching Frank take on difficult situations among some members of the NYPD, then it goes without saying already that this episode should be right up your alley. We’ll see how he handles this and beyond just that, whether or not we could see Danza back again down the road. We know Blue Bloods has a great roster of guest stars it loves to visit on multiple occasions.

