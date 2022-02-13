Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife? Where is Nurse Crane at?

Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife during or after season 11? Should you be worried about Nurse Crane moving forward? If you’re wondering about any of this entering this article, rest assured we are happy to help!

Ultimately, we more than understand a lot of the questions around the character’s future at this point — just consider her recent absence as a part of the story! We know that Nurse Crane has been off but, regardless of it she appears tonight or not, it doesn’t seem like she is gone for good. At present, there is no information out there suggesting that longtime series performer Bassett is gone for good. We’ve seen some midwives within this world leave before, whether it be Jennifer Kirby, Jessica Raine, or Charlotte Ritchie. Yet, Linda’s absence was not written as though it is a permanent one.

In general, we do have to expect a certain cycling in and out of performers at this point in the series’ run. Sometimes, actors need breaks, and for Call the Midwife that is especially the case given its absolutely-insane past year-plus. Season 10 suffered a number of delays due to the global pandemic, which meant production on it and season 11 was smushed together more than usual. That’s a lot of episodes to film in a short period of time, especially when you are throwing all the various filming restrictions in there.

For now, we are confident that Bassett will return as Nurse Crane, so we wouldn’t have too much concern about it at the moment. We’ll have more updates here, of course, the moment we hear more about them.

What do you want to see from Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane on Call the Midwife moving forward?

Do you miss the character when she is not around?

