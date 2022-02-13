This Is Us season 6: Can you expect new trailer during Super Bowl?

This Is Us season 6 is going to be returning to NBC with new episodes on February 22 and with that in mind, we’re sure the network is going to be pushing its return hard.

With that being said, can we expect some sort of larger preview during the Super Bowl itself? At this point, we know that the show’s narrative is very much tied to the big NFL game. (Unfortunately, that’s not necessarily in a happy way — we remember what happened on the post-Super Bowl episode.)

While NBC has yet to confirm anything 100% when it comes to a Super Bowl commercial hyping up This Is Us season 6, we’d be shocked if there wasn’t something. It’s fairly commonplace for networks to use this game to promote their own programming, especially one that has as many connections as this one does.

As for what we could see them showing off, a lot of it could be tied to the next new episode “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” which is largely going to be Beth-focused. Maybe they’ll touch a little bit on Kevin’s future or what we could be seeing with Randall down the road, but we’re not expecting some sort of big, Earth-shattering reveal. After all, we have a hard time thinking that This Is Us is going to spend years building up towards something huge only for it to be revealed during a commercial. Set your expectations accordingly.

Do you want to see a This Is Us season 6 preview/commercial during the Super Bowl today?

One final chapter to say goodbye. The #ThisIsUsFinalChapter continues Tuesday, February 22 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aTiOYvEk29 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) February 11, 2022

