The Blacklist season 9: Is this the reason for an older Agnes?

The Blacklist season 9 has featured Agnes Keen on a couple of occasions this season, and there’s been a pretty clear response to the character. Why is she so much older than we last saw her?

It’s true that there was a two-year time jump between the end of season 8 and the start of season 9; yet, it also feels like the version of Liz and Tom’s daughter we’re seeing now is more than two years older than the one we last saw. What’s going on here? You can argue that this was a story decision, but in reality, there’s a little more going on here than it seems on the surface.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on big questions and unresolved mysteries with the show. We’ll have more coming, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss anything.

Earlier this weekend, we wrote an NCIS story that offered an explanation as to why Jimmy Palmer’s daughter was a little bit older than viewers expected: Virus-related restrictions. It is difficult having younger kids on scripted shows right now for a wide array of reasons. With this in mind, aging up Agnes more than expected could just be a way for the writers to make matters slightly more convenient for themselves behind the scenes.

There’s also a viable story-related reason to do this, as well: Having an older Agnes gives her more to do with Reddington. She understands more of who he is and what’s going on. If she is going to have a larger role in the story down the road, that’s important. We do think we’ll see more of her beyond just story-time with James Spader.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now!

What do you think is coming up with Reddington and Agnes moving forward on The Blacklist season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







