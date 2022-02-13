Is Euphoria new tonight on HBO? Or, are we seeing the Zendaya series pushed back a week due to Super Bowl LVI? We understand if you’ve got these questions, so we’re happy to break all of that down for you within as we look towards the future.

Let’s go ahead and start this article off with the good news: You will still have a chance to see Euphoria tonight in its typical timeslot on HBO proper, or streaming over on HBO Max. While we would imagine the live ratings for season 2 episode 6 will be down due to the NFL game, we don’t think anyone at the network cares about that. Viewers have a full week to watch the show and the vast majority of HBO users have access to either a DVR or the aforementioned streaming service. There’s not that much for them to worry about here when it comes to people missing out on the show.

If you are interested in getting a few other details for what lies ahead here, we suggest looking at the Euphoria season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

As relationships with mothers are tested, Rue tries to recover. Meanwhile, Lexi questions the possible backlash from her play, and Nate celebrates his newfound freedom.

The promo below also serves as a resource. In general, we think that we’re going to be seeing a story about recovery this weekend. We hope that there’s some room for optimism wedged in here somewhere! While we know that this show is often about trauma and pain, it’s important to balance that out with a little bit of hope. This does, after all, give the series more depth.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Euphoria season 2 episode 6?

Are you glad that there is a new episode tonight? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site for some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







