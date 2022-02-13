1883 season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before the finale

The first thing that is worth noting in regards to 1883 season 1 episode 9 is pretty darn simple: It will build up to the finale! This is the penultimate one of the season, and it’s one that will feature as much drama and struggle as we’ve seen all season.

For Elsa Dutton, we know in particular that this is going to be an emotional part of her life. She’s just left Sam behind, despite the fact that she clearly loves him and wants to return to him someday. Ultimately, the goal is still to see the mission through with James, Margaret, and the rest of the wagon train, and there could be more challenges that await them in between the weather to more bandits to even just dwindling supplies. We know the Dutton family doesn’t end up in Montana, so that is one of many things worth thinking about at the moment.

Also, we know that the Duttons arriving at their destination isn’t going to be the end of the story here, either. The objective is to continue to show the early days of the ranch and some of what these characters struggle through week in and week out. More seeds will be planted, and it feels certain that there’s also going to be more conflict every step of the way.

Could we lose another character or two? That feels inevitable since this is the sort of world where death happens and happens often. We just think that episode 9 is going to end in an especially-dramatic way in order to ensure that the finale is the biggest episode we’ve had a chance to see so far. We’re preparing ourselves for just about anything in advance.

