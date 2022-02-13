Daredevil season 4: Charlie Cox breaks down future possibilities

Are there some exciting times ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and could that include a Daredevil season 4?

A year or two ago, we would’ve probably been far less optimistic that there were cool things coming down the road. Yet, at this point we’ve seen quite a few interesting developments! Take, for starters, the simple fact that we saw Charlie Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while we also saw Vincent D’Onofrio appear recently in Hawkeye. The original Netflix series is seeing its rights revert back to Marvel and, for the time being, it does appear as though we could be seeing it arrive either on Disney+ or Hulu.

For now, nothing is confirmed, but it definitely seems like Charlie is excited to do more with D’Onofrio down the road. Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is what the actor had to say on the subject:

“I presume there’s more for us to do … I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor.”

Personally, we’d like to see a proper Daredevil season 4 or at least a limited series to address where some of these characters are now — and also what happened over the past few years. Some of the cameos that we’ve had a chance to see so far with these characters are exciting, but we don’t want to sit here and pretend that they are a substitute for the actual show. After all, we can’t say that they’re even close to that at the moment.

