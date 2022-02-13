New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15: Will Helen Sharpe even appear?

As some of you know already, New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15 is going to air (following its current hiatus) on Tuesday, February 22. We’re hopeful that there is going to be some great stuff coming along with that, but we could end up having to wait and see on some storylines even longer.

Take, for example, what’s coming up for Max and Helen. Based on what we saw at the end of episode 14, Dr. Sharpe is heading back to London. The plan is for Max to rejoin her eventually, but he has to take care of matters with Dr. Fuentes first. What’s also worth noting is that Helen isn’t mentioned in the synopsis below:

02/22/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max formulates a bold plan to help New Amsterdam before it’s too late. Reynolds and Dr. Fuentes fight over the best way to handle a risky surgery. Dr. Wilder asks Dr. Castries for help with a patient with terminal cancer. Iggy helps a father and son deal with vastly different views on a shared trauma. TV-14

We’ve yet to see any evidence that Freema Agyeman is leaving the show, so we wouldn’t be too worried about that right now. The primary issue with the story at present is that Helen’s being pushed away from New Amsterdam while Max is being pushed it. For Helen to come back to New York full-time wouldn’t make sense with her current arc, and to have both Max and her overseas presents its own form of story problems.

How all of this is reconciled could prove to be very-much fascinating on this next episode, regardless of if Helen is present or not. We’d imagine that one way or another, the London dilemma is probably going to be resolved before the end of the season.

