SEAL Team season 6: Should Jessica Pare return as Mandy?

When it comes to SEAL Team on Paramount+, it’s a thrill to already know that it’s been renewed for a season 6. With that in mind, we can start to think about other things — including what the story will end up being!

Could Jessica Pare return again as Mandy Ellis? Is that something to realistically hope for? It goes without saying, but we’d obviously love to have her back in some capacity. Even though Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) did his best to push her away here and there at the end of last season, he still cares about her deeply and the feeling seems mutual. Because of her own experience in and around the Bravo world, she understands some of what can happen. We also still think there’s a good chance for her and Jason to have a future that legitimately works, and we’re not sure we could say that with other potential love interests.

One of the big struggle points here could just be Pare’s own schedule. Since she is not a series regular on SEAL Team, there is nothing that necessarily locks her in to making future appearances as the character. That always means there’s a chance Mandy could be gone from the show for a good while.

So what gives us hope? The fact that Jessica seems to be interested in directing and the show’s done a good job giving her those opportunities. This allows her to stay affiliated with SEAL Team and with that, opens the door for more appearances on-screen.

For now, we remain cautiously optimistic that we’ll see more of Mandy down the road, but we know that guaranteeing anything within the TV world can be a risky proposition. We’d prefer to avoid that in any way we can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

Do you want to see more of Mandy on SEAL Team season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stay at the site — there will be more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of those. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







