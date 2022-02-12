Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get new sketches and a whole lot more coming up very soon?

Obviously, this is the time of the year when we’d really LOVE for the late-night show to be on. Also, most years there are a number of episodes that air in February! This is a key ratings period for broadcast networks and it makes sense to play into that by and large.

Unfortunately, 2022 is complicated largely by the Winter Olympics. Because the Games are being broadcast on NBC, it’s harder for them to program new episodes of other shows. With that in mind, there is no new episode of SNL on the air tonight. Beyond just that, we’re going to be waiting until Saturday, February 26 to see it back on the air. That is the first Saturday following the end of the Olympics and it’s already been announced that John Mulaney will serve as the host for it. We probably don’t have to tell you at this point that he’ll be a fantastic person for this particular show, largely because you’re giving him weeks’ worth of material to riff on. Also, he’ll be entering the five-timers’ club and there’s a chance for more headlines with that.

The trade-off that comes with no new episode this week, however, is that we miss an opportunity to hear SNL discuss some recent political headlines, the Super Bowl, or even the NBA Trade Deadline. Maybe they wouldn’t have taken all of this on anyway, but there was at least a reasonable chance of it for a certain period of time.

Hopefully, there are some more new episodes coming in March and we’ll get a chance to hear more about them before too long.

