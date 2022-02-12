The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Mara ‘warns’ Clayton about Sarah

As we prepare for The Bachelor episode 6 on ABC this Monday, one thing is clear: Even if Shanae goes, there will be drama elsewhere. Hardly any episode of this franchise is devoid of that.

This time around, it seems like we’re circling back to a familiar theme: Who is a part of the show for “the right reasons” and who isn’t. The sneak peek below features Mara voicing a lot of her frustrations to Clayton Echard, making it clear that she’s giving him everything that he claims he is looking for and yet, she’s not getting much in return. On the flip side, he is gravitating more towards women who are there mostly to have fun, and not necessarily ready for marriage. As the conversation deepens, it becomes clear she’s talking about Sarah.

Is Mara questioning Sarah’s motives, in part, because of her being young? That’s what it feels like, and there’s a part of this that feels like a total misnomer. People live on different timelines, and Sarah could be ready to get married younger than other women would. However, we also think getting a final rose does not mean that you have to walk down the aisle immediately. These things can take time! It’s mostly about whether she is ready to be in a committed relationship with Clayton or not. Mara knows more than we do on the outside, and while we do think age is irrelevant, we understand some of her other frustrations. It’s hard to see a lot of other people get time with the lead when you’re not, especially when you are trying to embrace this experience.

Ultimately, Sarah is probably lasting longer this season than Mara — as for whether or not she has a long-term future with Clayton, that will depend on 1) whether she gets the final rose and 2) what the relationship turns into after the fact. We’re not speaking so much about Sarah here, but we think a TON of men and women go on this franchise mostly for the experience — if they fall in love along the way, so be it. These women didn’t even know who Clayton was going into the season!

What do you think is going to happen with Clayton, Sarah, and Mara on The Bachelor episode 6?

Are the women in the house here for a good time or a long time? There's only one way to find out. 👀 Tune in to #TheBachelor Monday at 8/7c on ABC – Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/FAhNjQWUZh — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 12, 2022

