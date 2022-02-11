The Bachelor episode 6 video: Clayton, Croatian knights, & a group date!

Following the conclusion of the Genevieve – Shanae “date” on The Bachelor episode 6, you’re going to see Clayton and his women head overseas to Croatia. It’s the first time this season the group has ventured outside of North America, and in a lot of ways, they will also be going back in time for one of the group dates.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what we’re talking about here. Some of the women show up with Clayton to learn a little bit about becoming a Croatian knight. Given that a good chunk of Game of Thrones (at least the early seasons) filmed in the country, we get a good sense already that producers are leaning into that. This is going to be one of those dates that allows some of the contestants to show off their physical side — we don’t know how any of this really pertains to romance, but we know this show loves anytime that they can put contenders in a costume and allow them to have a good time.

We’re hoping that this preview is a glimpse into a post-Shanae world, though it’s not 100% confirmed if she’s been eliminated from the competition or not as of yet. Out feeling is that she’s likely gone, mostly because there’s no way can realistically expect Clayton to be bringing her anywhere near hometown dates. While we’re not at that point as of yet, this is the part of the competition where he has to start thinking more about it. Feelings are starting to get serious!

Oh, and we should also point out that entering this date, some people are more excited than others when it comes to the prospect of being a knight.

Maybe chivalry isn't dead after all ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/jxiM9bT7Zk — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 11, 2022

