Euphoria season 2 episode 6: Is there hope left for Rue’s future?

As we take a larger look forward at Euphoria season 2 episode 6, we want to do our best to remain hopeful. In between the intervention and Rue on the run, episode 5 may have been a low point for Zendaya’s character. Or, we at least hope it’s a low point. She’s pushed a lot of people away and been in denial over her ability to balance out her addiction and everything else in her life.

Now that we’re in the home stretch of the season, there is a case to be made for things to get even worse … but do they really have to?

There have been plenty of criticisms of the Sam Levinson series as of late, with one of the biggest ones being that it is exceptionally bleak. We do think there’s a lot of drama that is necessary; if these characters were perpetually happy, the show would be dull! However, we also think there is value in degrees.

What do we mean by this? In order to stay invested in Rue’s struggle, we do think there’s value in seeing her joy. There’s an opportunity in the remaining episodes to see a road to recovery and with that, more of what she stands to lose. Despite all of the incidents of the past, there are people who still care for her. She can express remorse and fight to win others back. It’d be nice to see her work more to figure some things out.

For the time being, we could see the remainder of this season go either way; yet, we hope that Levinson remembers that Euphoria is not just a tale of misery. It is about the highs, the lows, and the traumas of being a teenager. We haven’t seen enough of the high points, and we also think a turnaround would set the stage even more for a season 3.

