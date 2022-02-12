Euphoria season 2 episode 6: ‘A Thousand Little Trees of Blood’ run time

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to check out Euphoria season 2 episode 6 on HBO! Despite it being Super Bowl Sunday, that is not deterring the network from airing a new episode. Ultimately, we think they realize that live ratings don’t matter all that much — the only thing that does is that viewers do check it out eventually, and we have a good feeling that this will not be an issue.

So, with all of this in mind, let’s get to another subject: How long will this episode be? Is “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood” going past the “typical” hour-long run time? We know that a lot of emphasis is put on episode length sometimes, but a longer episode isn’t necessarily a great one; instead, it’s about pacing and making sure that the story builds in a pretty exciting, dramatic way. Episode 5 was the shortest one of the entire season so far and from our vantage point, we’d argue that it was one of the best.

Here’s some of what we can tell you right now — per the network, the plan is for exactly an hour. No more, no less. That’s including the “previously on” most likely, so it will be a tiny bit shorter than that. In general, we imagine that it’s going to be an incredibly emotional story as we see the other side of that intervention. Is there any way for Rue to recover?

Given that there are only a few episodes left this season, we tend to imagine that nothing is going to be all that easy from here on out — we just want a glimmer of hope at some point here, and the smallest bit of something to cling to.

