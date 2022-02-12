Snowfall season 5: Who could be in the most danger?

With the premiere of Snowfall season 5 coming to FX a little later this month, why not have a talk about danger? Or, to be specific, who could be facing the most of it?

The fact that we’re even writing this article is a good reminder of how perilous this show is, and how there is everything from drug addiction to violence to vendettas. Anyone could go at almost any moment.

Alton – We think he’s probably dead already, but we gotta put him down for the sake of necessity.

Leon – Obviously, we don’t want anything to happen to him, but the more Franklin makes enemies, the easier it could be for someone to try and take out people close to him. Leon would be a death that would obviously devastate fans.

Wanda – This is a show that had used Wanda throughout as someone who keeps the world honest; she’s suffered from addiction and is a real reminder of the ramifications of Franklin’s empire. It’s easy to see something terrible happening to her.

Teddy himself – The bigger Franklin’s empire gets, the more we could see him clash with Teddy; as a result of that, it becomes easier to imagine this character being taken out by Damson Idris’ character himself. But wouldn’t he need a new connect after the fact?

Gustavo – If Franklin doesn’t kill Teddy, you could make a case that either he or someone close to him could go after the guy he’s working closely with.

It goes without saying, but Franklin is probably safe — at least for the time being. We’re going to be MUCH more worried about him whenever the series ends.

Who should you be the most worried about entering Snowfall season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

