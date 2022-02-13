Billions season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Chuck’s shocking challenge

As you prepare for Billions season 6 episode 5 on Showtime next week, there are a few things to keep in mind. Take, for starters, the fact that Chuck Rhoades is getting used to a whole new dynamic.

Does he want to take Mike Prince down a peg? It’s easy to say yes to that, but you could also apply this far broader: There are a LOT of people he wants to take down a peg. We don’t necessarily think that he is limiting himself to just a single billionaire, but being this broad also means throwing yourself into a position where there are constant challenges. You are going to see this play out on the show throughout the upcoming episodes, and the Billions season 6 episode 5 synopsis simply serves as a great way to better set the stage:

With a new player at Prince Cap, the trading floor scrambles to stake out their turf. Meanwhile, Taylor makes a huge bet on a risky play and Chuck tries to bring home a worthy case but encounters an unexpected challenge.

Our hope is that by the end of this story, we’ll start to see more of how desperate Chuck is going to become. Also, can Taylor find themselves in a better position by the end of the story? No doubt this is a fascinating character, but it feels like we’ve been in this sort of spot for seasons now — they are desperate to break through and ultimately, we just gotta wait and see if it actually happens or not.

The good news is that no matter what happens in episode 5, there is still a LOT of time after the fact to see things turn around again. This is a show with a lot of story left to tell! We just have to hope we see some of these characters become even more heated and desperate.

