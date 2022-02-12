Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 photo: First look at Joe Hill’s dilemma!

As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 on CBS come Friday, February 25, why not discuss the return of Joe Hill?

We’ve made this clear more times than we can count: Will Hochman has brought a lot to the show as the late Joe Reagan’s son. There’s a reason why producers are bringing him back whenever he can. He brings an angle to the show that we haven’t seen in a while: The young cop who’s still trying to make his way in the NYPD. He’s good at what he does, but that doesn’t keep him from conflict with some other characters.

The writers have also done a good job of allowing him to work with different people over time. Hochman’s last appearance, for example, had him spending a ton of time with Will Estes. Meanwhile, this appearance will allow him to share the screen with Bridget Moynahan’s Erin. How this happens is almost on a whim; while out on a date, Joe learns about a potential case of witness tampering — that means that he’ll go to Erin and this could end up turning a case on its head.

We want to see how these two work together, and also if there’s a great bonding opportunity in here, as well. Also, can we get some scenes with Joe and Anthony? We haven’t had a chance to see too much of that yet, at all.

We hope that episode 14 won’t be the last appearance from Hochman this season, but we’ve learned at this point to expect nothing and be pleasantly surprised. We certainly weren’t expecting him back so soon after his last appearance on the show! He continues to bring a ton of energy and a new dynamic to the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods

What do you want to see from Will Hochman as Joe Hill on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







