This Is Us season 6: Is a movie possible following series finale?

We know already that, at least for now, there are no plans for a This Is Us movie at some point following the May 24 series finale. Yet, is there a chance for a follow-up in another form?

Much of the cast and production team took part this week in a panel discussion promoting the remaining episodes and with that mind, of course there was discussion on the post-show future. So what did boss Dan Fogelman have to say on the subject?

Speaking (via Entertainment Weekly), Fogelman confirmed that he’s not ruling out too much down the road, but his main issue would probably be booking most of the actors again thanks to their busy careers:

I say no to nothing … I’m very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me, and that whatever I do next, I’m going to hate in comparison to the show and these actors, so I say no to nothing. [However, the cast will be] flooding your movie and TV screens for years to come [and] when I want to do something for This Is Us with these guys, I suspect they’ll all be very busy and winning awards and Emmys and Oscars and all this stuff.

…Sure. If we could figure out a movie down the road, I’d love to get back together with these guys and do it. I don’t know what that would be. By the end of this season, I think we’ll have told the complete story, so, I’m not sure. If you’re doing the movie of, like, what would happen if Jack survived the fire or something, but I don’t know…

These comments by Fogelman mirror a lot of what he has said in the past already about the series finale: there aren’t a lot of loose ends after the fact. This is one of the reasons why there are no plans right now for a spin-off. He doesn’t understand the logic, at least for now, of extending the show past its natural shelf life or doing more just for the sake of it.

