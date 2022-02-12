Yellowstone season 5: Should you anticipate big changes?

As we prepare ourselves for the eventual premiere of Yellowstone season 5, the folks at the Paramount Network have left us a lot to think about.

Take, for example, how much they are planning to shake things up entering season 5. One major character in Garrett Randall is dead. Meanwhile, John Dutton is facing a possible political career and Jimmy/Emily could be departing down to Texas.

How much of the series moving forward is going to look and feel a little different? It’s fair to expect a few major changes to the story, but we’re not sure they will be as big as they first seem.

Take, for example, the status of Jimmy at the ranch. With the actress behind Emily in Kathryn Kelly being promoted to series regular, it’s clear that Taylor Sheridan isn’t in a hurry to rush either her or Jimmy’s exit from this world. Meanwhile, we’re not even sure John will end up running for Governor now! Given that Beth has some major dirt on Jamie to hang over his head, we’re now in a spot where she may be able to use him to push most of what she and John wanted from the political world in the first place. We can’t see the show moving away from the ranch, and we still anticipate some of the same threats sticking around. After all, Caroline Warner is a BIG part of this world still.

Will there be some changes and new characters? Absolutely there will, but we also don’t see this show diverting far away from what made it so successful in the first place. You’ll get some of the same sweeping vistas, juicy drama, and great characters you’ve seen every step of the way so far.

Yellowstone season 5 will start filming this spring; hopefully, it will premiere a little later this year.

