Men in Kilts season 2 filming underway; see Sam Heughan photos

For anyone out there excited for Men in Kilts season 2, we come bearing tremendous news today!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), series star and executive producer Sam Heughan revealed that filming for the latest batch of episodes if officially underway alongside Graham McTavish. The two are set to explore a whole new place in New Zealand, and there is sure to be a lot of exciting stuff that comes along with that.

Graham knows New Zealand rather well already — this is a place, after all, that he calls home. There is a good bit of Scottish influence, as well, on the country. What makes this particular season exciting is the opportunity to see somewhere new, while at the same time reflect on the style and culture we saw explored the first time around. Men in Kilts was a delightful journey through its first season, largely in how it offered escapism at a time so many needed it. It was beautiful, informative, and also rather funny all at the same time. There aren’t a whole other shows out there that are able to provide this sort of mix.

So how will this season fit in with the upcoming Outlander schedule? Given that season 6 is going to premiere in early March and run into May, we tend to think that Men in Kilts could return in the summer or early fall. That will give Starz a bridge between Outlander seasons. The upcoming season 7 will start filming later this year, and we tend to imagine it premiering either in late 2022 or early 2023, though much of that will come down to what the network ultimately decides. Just know there’s a lot of fantastic stuff coming down the line!

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Men in Kilts season 2?

Beyond just that, when do you think the show is going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure there are other updates ahead. (Photo: Starz.)

We made it!!

The “Men in Kilts” are down under! 🇳🇿

So lucky to be exploring this incredible island with its unique heritage. I can’t wait to share this epic journey with you.

Let the adventures begin!!@MenInKiltsSTARZ @SPTV @STARZ @GreatGlenCo @grahammctavish @starzplayuk pic.twitter.com/qi1CPaTUjE — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) February 11, 2022

