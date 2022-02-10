Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan photo; world premiere details

There are a couple of great Outlander season 6 stories to dive into here, so where should we begin?

First and foremost, let’s celebrate a new photo of Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser! The image below comes courtesy of the show’s official Twitter, and it features Jamie with a raised eyebrow, standing proud at his homestead in Fraser’s Ridge. This is going to be a difficult season for Jamie across multiple fronts. For starters, there is the emotional aftermath of the assault on Claire that the two of them will work through. From there, he will deal with the arrival of a familiar face from the past in Tom Christie to the Ridge, and there is also the looming threat of the Revolutionary War. He may not know much about it, but so many close to him do. Think in terms of Claire, Roger, and Bree — they can all do whatever they can in order to guide history in the right direction.

Remember that the eight-episode season premieres on Starz on Sunday, March 6 — there’s going to be a lot of drama and action from the very beginning.

Now, let’s get the other big news out there: The epic season 6 world premiere! Starz tends to go big for some of these events, not that this should come as that much of a surprise. We’re talking here about one of their biggest shows, and also one that has a dedicated following. A post on Twitter confirms that the event this year will be in London, which makes all the sense in the world for a handful of different reasons. For starters, it makes travel easier amidst the pandemic, especially with season 7 shooting throughout a good chunk of the year. Also, the UK deserves a chance to have an epic premiere event of their own.

To get more news on the event, including how to potentially get tickets, take a look at the tweet below.

Calling all my #Outlander fans! I've got a very special Valentine’s gift coming your way with a chance to attend the Outlander Season 6 World Premiere Event in London! See full details below and here: https://t.co/Vftaoyj7d5 pic.twitter.com/KBbcp8eGTf — STARZPLAYUK (@starzplayuk) February 10, 2022

