This Is Us season 6: Official series finale date set at NBC

For those wondering when you will officially say goodbye to the Pearsons on This Is Us, we now have official word.

According to a new report coming in from NBC itself, you are going to be seeing the series finale air on Tuesday, May 24 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. When we recently did the math on the remaining episodes for this season, this was also the date we came up with. It makes sense when you think about the number of episodes left, plus the remaining number of hiatuses that we know about already.

Let’s break some of this down a little bit further now. We know that there’s no new episode on Tuesday because of the Olympics and then after that, there’s one more scheduled break the rest of the season due to the State of the Union. Other than that, there will be new episodes the rest of the way. We know that there are some people out there upset, feeling like NBC promoted a near-constant parade of new episodes. This is basically as close as we’re going to get to that since they can’t preempt a Presidential Address or coverage of their own Olympic Games.

As for how the show is going to end, that’s the big mystery. We know that there are still a lot of mysteries set for the flash-forward timeline, including whether Kate is still alive, Randall’s political future (read more about that here), or who Kevin ends up with. Many of these should be explored in a far greater way over the course of the next few months, and we’re sure some secrets will be revealed prior to the final episode.

What do you most want to see on the This Is Us series finale?

Have any early predictions? Share some of them below!

