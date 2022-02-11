This Is Us season 6: When will we get to Randall’s political future?

This Is Us season 6 has spent a lot of time taking on a number of topics that have been teased in the future, whether it be Kate and Toby’s divorce or Nicky meeting his future wife for the first time.

For the sake of this article, let’s get to a subject we haven’t heard much about yet: The political future of one Randall Pearson. There are signs that his career is going to take off, given the New Yorker profile we’ve seen around the time of Kate’s second wedding. Will he become a Congressman or even a Senator? We think he’s an ambitious-enough guy to make something else happen in his life, and we’re excited to see what that could look like.

While there is no specific indication as to when we’ll start to see Randall start to look towards his next move, we do get a feeling that it will probably be coming before too long. The next new episode on February 22 could be Beth-focused and within that, we could get a few more details on Randall’s future. Ultimately, though, we’d be surprised if the show goes deep on some of this the next few weeks, mostly because other stories are more directly in front of us.

Our prediction right now? We’ll get to some of Randall’s future once we get closer to a Kate – Toby divorce. That’s going to be such a downer for a lot of people that we could see them delivering something more positive alongside it.

What do you want to see coming up politically for Randall on This Is Us season 6?

