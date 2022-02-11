The Gilded Age season 1 episode 4 spoilers: George deals with death

As we prepare for The Gilded Age season 1 episode 4 on HBO this Monday, we could be gearing up for the most difficult situation yet for George. After all, this character has to contend with the aftermath of Patrick taking his own life, especially in the context of what he did with the stock. How much responsibility should he feel? Guilt could be a part of this story, even if Patrick made his own decision after seeing his wealth vanish before his eyes.

For a few more details on this character’s next move and a whole lot more, just be sure to check out the full The Gilded Age season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

In the aftermath of a tragedy, George makes a deal to help Bertha. Peggy gets an assignment from publisher T. Thomas Fortune, but a dinner with her parents ends on a sour note. Marian learns more about the mysterious Mrs. Chamberlain. Bannister’s visit to the Russell house has a lasting impact on the staff. Bridget shares her dark secret with Mrs. Bauer.

By the end of this episode, we could get a much better sense in general of where things stand in regards to George, Peggy, and several other characters. One of the best ways that we’d describe The Gilded Age is “immersive” — this is a world that sucks you right in and allows you to understand some of these characters and the complicated decisions that they make. We’re really not sure there’s not much else out there like it.

Hopefully at some point over the next few weeks we’ll also hear more about a season 2 renewal. It feels like a foregone conclusion that more is going to happen, but we’re waiting for a greenlight from HBO touting its overall success.

