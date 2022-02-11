Killing Eve season 4 spoilers: Jodie Comer previews Villanelle’s struggle

As you prepare for the Killing Eve season 4 premiere later this month, it’s easy to hope for an emotional story for Eve and Villanelle. We’ve been with these two characters since the beginning and watched their struggle unfold.

With a show like this, it’s often hard to envision a happy ending — there is, after all, so much danger! Both of these characters often find themselves drawn to each other, even if in doing so, they’re practically signing their own death warrants. Can they change? Can they break their old habits? This could be one of many subjects that the final season looks to explore.

Speaking to reporters (via Entertainment Tonight) during the TCA Winter Press Tour this week, star Jodie Comer did a great job of outlining what Villanelle’s journey would look like in this final season under the tutelage of new showrunner Laura Neal:

“What we really played around with this season, we’ve been exploring this question of, can she change? Can we change? What I loved about what Laura did was, we actually see Villanelle put that into action. We see her trying … Throughout the whole series, you really witness each character’s growth and there are a lot of lessons that Villanelle learns that I don’t think she’s actually aware of. She’s so desperate to change in the beginning and I’m not sure that comes from a truthful place. However, when you see this season in its entirety, you really, truly see just how she’s done, so that’s really great to see.”

Given that Killing Eve doesn’t tend to have extremely-long seasons, we’d say to be prepared to see a lot of progression quickly if Villanelle can change. Or, at the very least evidence that she’s growing as a person. We’d love to explore that, but also as many scenes between her and Eve as possible. We don’t always get a ton of them but when we do, they’re pretty incredible.

