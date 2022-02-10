Killing Eve season 4 photo: See new key art for final season!

Killing Eve season 4 premieres on BBC America come February 27 — do you want to get a better sense of how AMC is promoting it?

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see the key art for what could be a dramatic, obsessive, and overall entertaining final batch of episodes. It features Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in front of candles, with Villanelle wearing seemingly the same religious garb that we’ve seen in some promotional material already.

Has Villanelle truly changed? There is probably a worthy debate to be had around that but for the time being, we can say with confidence that she probably wants to think that she has. We’ve seen this character before struggle with her identity and who she wants to be. Meanwhile, we’ve seen Eve struggle to balance any sort of normal life while chasing down Villanelle and/or the Twelve. We more than expect all of this to come to a head in the final season.

Also, remember this: Eve and Villanelle know that they’re bad for each other. Yet, they also can’t let each other go.

So how worried should we be that more death and destruction is coming? Very. After all, this is a show about an assassin! It loves to live on the edge of danger and we absolutely expect that this narrative is going to continue for at least the entirety of this final batch of episodes.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 4 when the show eventually premieres?

