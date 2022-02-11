Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 12 episode 14 soon?

We know that there’s a lot of exciting stuff coming up for the police drama, whether it be the return of Joe Hill or, eventually, a chance to see the 250th episode down the road. It’s too bad you won’t be seeing either one of these stories right away. There is no new episode set for CBS tonight, and you’ll be waiting until Friday, February 25 to see more of what’s coming.

At least the network released some more details recently for what lies ahead, right? You can check out some of them via the synopsis below:

“Allegiance” – Erin and Anthony team up with Erin’s nephew, police officer Joe Hill (Will Hochman), to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering. Also, Baez forces Danny to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality; a seemingly random shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (Tony Danza) home leads Frank to investigate who in the officer’s family has criminal ties; and as Eddie works an SVU case, she questions her decision to become a police sergeant, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what about beyond this episode? We know there’s another coming on March 4 and personally, we hope that we’ll get to see one on March 11! After all, that episode would be the 250th one and if we don’t get to see it then, we’ll probably be stuck waiting until April due to the start of NCAA Basketball.

