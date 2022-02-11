The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 filming is finally underway!

If you are like us, then you’ve likely been very-much excited to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 for quite some time now. It’s been a long time, after all, since season 4 premiered! This is one of many shows out there that was enormously impacted by the pandemic, and it’s both a relief and also exciting to know that the show is now back in production.

Of course, being in production doesn’t mean that the Elisabeth Moss series will be back on Hulu anytime soon.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), Luke himself in O-T Fagbenle indicated that he is back on set working on new episodes, which will premiere (hopefully) at some point later this year. We know that we’re set up for some incredibly dramatic stuff moving forward, as it feels like June is getting closer and closer to straight-up war with Gilead. From the very start The Handmaid’s Tale has been a dark, unflinching look at a dystopian future, and tonally we don’t see the series moving away from that.

As for whether or not season 5 will be the final one, everyone is staying rather quiet on that. It does feel like we’re closer to the end right now than the beginning; we just hope that at some point, we’re going to inch our way towards at least a bittersweet ending if not a happy one. Some of these characters deserve it after all of the trauma they’ve gone through at the hands of people like Commander Waterford (not that he’s around anymore) or Serena Joy.

