Celebrity Big Brother 3: Why Did Chris Kattan leave the show?

Entering tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 episode on CBS, it was abundantly clear that Chris Kattan was going to be leaving the game. He departed on the live feeds days ago and since that time has posted on social media.

What wasn’t 100% clear entering tonight’s episode was why exactly he decided to leave — though it was easy to conjure up some theories. He’s not someone who was intimately familiar with the game beforehand and because of that, we’re not sure he knew what to fully expect. He never got too into the gameplay and struggled with being in the house. He even asked to be evicted rather than Mirai Nagasu — the other players kept him instead, likely knowing that he would probably want to leave down the road anyway.

With all of this information in mind, it was easy to assume that Kattan left the game just because it wasn’t for him. Is it frustrating to see someone leave on their own accord? Sure, but this is also not your typical season of Big Brother. It’s pretty common for someone to quit the celebrity version and if the show comes back again, there’s a good chance we’ll see it down the road, as well.

We’ll miss having Kattan on the feeds, but it felt inevitable that this exit was going to happen at some point in time. We’ll have more on the actual exit as the episode airs tonight.

How was his exit addressed?

Really, in a pretty muted way. He admitted that he was having a hard time in the house — he hasn’t been feeling all that well, and we do think that played a role in it. We didn’t see Kattan actually leave. Instead, he went to the Diary Room and that was it, save for a video message later to address his exit.

