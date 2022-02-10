Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony & chaos! (day 16)

We knew there was potential for a LOT of drama within the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house with the Veto Ceremony today. As it turns out, we’re now getting that and then some.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what happened. Shanna Moakler decided to use her Power of Veto on Carson Kressley. As a result of that Miesha Tate went ahead and nominated Chris Kirkpatrick for eviction. This is something we predicted that Miesha would do since clearly, she would not love the idea of her target in Carson going on the block.

As for who will go next, that’s where some drama is at the moment. Things got heated between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges immediately following the Veto Ceremony, with a lot of it stemming from when Cynthia voted to evicted him back at the start of the game over Teddi Mellencamp. He didn’t like the way she approached him, and she didn’t like the way he’s seemingly held onto a grudge all of this time. They got angry at each other, only to then try to cool off and/or rant elsewhere. It’s the most legitimate drama that we’ve had for a good chunk of the season.

So what’s going to happen from here on out? Odds are, we’re going to see another split vote here since Shanna will clearly try to keep Chris, while Carson will fight to keep Cynthia. Since Miesha and Todd are somewhat close, we think that she’ll need to do whatever to try and appease his ego; also, she’s wanted Carson out forever and taking out Cynthia cuts down one of his numbers. Where things get tricky is that she can’t vote and Todrick Hall’s wanted Chris out for a while. This could be a very messy vote, and it could be none other than Lamar Odom who finds himself in a valuable position where he dictates what happens next.

