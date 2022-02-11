Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Early eviction preview (day 17)

As you prepare for the next Celebrity Big Brother 3 eviction, do you want to get a good sense of what’s going to happen?

Well, so much of it is starting with this: Shanna Moakler’s move may have backfired big-time. She wanted to save Carson Kressley with her Power of Veto and in doing so, she hoped that Chris Kirkpatrick wouldn’t be the replacement nominee — even though she realized it was always a possibility. Unfortunately for her, a couple of different things did not go her way.

First, there’s the fact that Chris Kattan ended up quitting the game; that was another possible replacement nominee, and someone who didn’t even want to be there anymore. We’ll see a little bit more of what happens the episode airs a little bit later tonight.

Meanwhile, there’s also the fact the Shanna didn’t want to clue Miesha Tate in as to what she wanted to do with the Veto in advance. Shanna and Chris were close, so it made some sense for Miesha to go ahead and make this move. Chris has won a competition before, and with that in mind is a greater perceived threat than Cynthia Bailey. For now, it appears like Chris will probably be leaving the game pending some last-minute surprise. This is probably a case of players getting a little to clever. There was a better chance that Chris would take Shanna to final two than Carson, who would probably choose Cynthia instead. In other words, Shanna’s substituted a final-two finish with a possible third-place elimination. There is still a chance she could build something more still with Todrick Hall, who is aware that Miesha is a huge threat and will probably be targeted very soon. Him winning the next HoH could be one of the only guaranteed ways to save her for the time being.

