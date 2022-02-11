Inventing Anna season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Netflix?

Following the premiere today on Netflix, can you expect an Inventing Anna season 2? Or, is this Shonda Rhimes series meant to be over after just one batch of episodes?

There was a ton of buzz leading into the start of this series, and for good reason. This is the first series technically created by Rhimes in years — while How to Get Away with Murder / Bridgerton were both undeniable hits, she was not responsible for writing their scripts. Meanwhile, you also have a lop-level star here in Julia Garner who’s generated a ton of attention for herself thanks to Ozark.

Unfortunately, this is where we get to the bad news — the series, based on the New Yorker article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” is meant to be one-and-done. It’s based on a true story and was promoted to be a limited series. Netflix loves being in the limited series business these days — these shows can generate a lot of attention and keep buzz going at the service for a few weeks. The Queen’s Gambit is a great example of what they’d love the ceiling to be for a show like Inventing Anna.

So rather than think about a season 2 at the conclusion of this series, we suggest that you remember that Rhimes could have a lot of other exciting ideas for the future. Remember that she’s under an overall deal at the streaming service and while she still executive-produces Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, she’s not involved in the day-to-day production of those shows in the same way that she used to be. She’s putting a ton of her creative energy into making big hits at Netflix and we’ll see what the end result of that is down the road.

