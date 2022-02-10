Bridgerton season 2 spoilers: More on Anthony’s story to find love

In the event you haven’t heard too much about Bridgerton season 2 as of yet, one thing stands out from the pack: This is Anthony’s love story. He is finally going to have a chance to discover an element of true romance, and there will be a pretty complicated love triangle at the center of it. You’ve got this character, but then also sisters Edwina and Kate Sharma. He could think that one of them is the perfect person for his future, only to recognize something different along the way.

Before Anthony can have a proper happy ending, though, he’s going to need to realize some of the problems around him — including all of the weight he carries with him as a part of the Bridgerton family.

Ultimately, Anthony in season 2 is going to need to figure out that he is ready for love — beyond just that, he needs to be able to let go of some of the massive sense of responsibility that he feels. Speaking on this subject to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Jonathan Bailey had to say on the subject:

“He and his mother have such a codependent, weird relationship … There’s no boundaries. He’s had to be a surrogate husband to her and surrogate father to his brothers and sisters. As an actor, I felt really isolated in doing some of the favorite scenes with the big Bridgerton family. You get the sense that there is no space for Anthony. They’ve all decided he’s really hard work. He gets the sense that everyone else is freer.”

Remember, he will get some advice from his sister Daphne — she does have a role to play this season, even if it’s different from what we’ve seen in the past.

