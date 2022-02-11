Power Book II: Ghost season 3 filming: A brief look behind the scenes

For those of you who haven’t heard about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 as of yet, know this: Filming is underway! Even though the show just wrapped season 2 on Starz this past weekend, the cast and crew are already at work making the magic happen all over again.

Why start shooting now? The simple answer is that it gives the network flexibility. They’ll be able to premiere new episodes at some point later this year whenever they want, and they don’t have to worry about post-production or other concerns slowing them down. It’s a little early to get into specific premiere dates, but don’t be surprised if they do something similar here to what we saw in the past with season 2.

So, for now, why not just see some of the latest posts from two of the show’s stars? If you look below, you can see imagines of Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq) and Gianni Paolo (Brayden) as they talk and/or reference production of the latest batch of episodes.

On paper, it looks as though Tariq and Brayden are going to be starting this season off in a pretty complicated place. Brayden seems to be exiting Stansfield after taking the fall in the CourseCorrect operation. We do think we’ll see more of the character within the hedge-fund world. Meanwhile, Tariq’s going to deal with loneliness in the aftermath of Lauren’s death and Yaz’s departure to live with Tasha. Also, it’s possible that people will look at him in regards to Mecca’s death.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What are you most eager to check out in regards to Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

Where do you think Tariq and Brayden’s friendship is going to go from here? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rainey Jr. Official (@michaelraineyjr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Paolo (@giannivpaolo)

