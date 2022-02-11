Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 spoilers: Eddie questions her future

We’ve known for a while that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 is coming to CBS on Friday, February 25 and today, we’re pleased to finally have more info!

What do we know right now about it? This is an installment titled “Allegiance” and per the most-recent info we’ve got, this is a story that will allow us to see different sides of many characters. For starters, we’re going to find out more of who Baez is away from work — at least in terms of the shows she watches! Also, Eddie’s career path moving forward could change after she works an SVU case. For more news on that, check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Allegiance” – Erin and Anthony team up with Erin’s nephew, police officer Joe Hill (Will Hochman), to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering. Also, Baez forces Danny to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality; a seemingly random shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (Tony Danza) home leads Frank to investigate who in the officer’s family has criminal ties; and as Eddie works an SVU case, she questions her decision to become a police sergeant, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Could this episode send Eddie down a really different path? It’s possible. While the idea of her becoming a Sergeant is exciting, it’s understandable that the writers wouldn’t want her to go down the same road that we already saw with Jamie. Also, her joining SVU in a larger capacity would make some sense following her storyline with Erin earlier this season. It wouldn’t be a career change that is coming 100% out of the blue.

