Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 14, 15 spoilers

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Are we about to get a whole lot more of the delightful freshman comedy?

There are, of course, a number of people out there who would like more of this series ASAP, and we don’t blame any of them. Just think of everything that the series is bringing to the table so far! It’s creative, humorous, and it’s managed to deliver a story that pushes CBS beyond its typical comedy mold.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for a good while still to see the show back. Because of the Winter Olympics, the plan at the moment is to bring the show back on Thursday, February 24. It’s the same fate as a lot of other series, so there’s nothing about this that should be altogether surprising to anyone out there.

While you wait for more episodes, we’re at least pleased to have a few more details on what lies ahead! All you have to do is take a look below…

Season 1 episode 14, “Ghostwriter” – When Sasappis offers to help Sam complete the B&B website so they can start taking reservations, they butt heads over the creative direction. Also, Pete bonds with Jay over basketball until Jay makes a new living friend, and Flower attempts to be Pete’s new basketball buddy, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 24 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Gregory Zaragoza, father of series regular Román Zaragoza, guest stars as Sasappis’ father, Naxasi.

Season 1 episode 15, “Thorapy” – When Sam and Jay have the ghosts bunk together to free up rooms for guests at the B&B, they learn that Thorfinn has been having night terrors, which inspires Sam to enlist a therapist to help him. Also, Isaac makes a big, personal revelation after he’s compelled to seduce his new roommate, Hetty, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 3 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

